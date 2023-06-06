Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds leading Foo Fighters in album chart battle









According to the Official Charts Company, Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds are currently narrowly leading Foo Fighters in the battle for number one in the UK album chart.

Both artists released new records on June 2nd with Noel currently on course to score the 11th consecutive number one album of his career with Council Skies. As it stands, every studio album he has released with Oasis and the High Flying Birds have charted at the top spot in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have five number one albums in the same territory.

While Gallagher is currently leading the race, he is only 200 units ahead and the result remains uncertain. In a four-star review of Council Skies, Far Out wrote: Gallagher’s latest and most reflective journey was not made in vain. Council Skies is a considered and consummate follow-up to the more psychedelic and adventurous Who Built The Moon?

“This new record is by no means a work of innovative genius, nor was it intended to be. Gallagher has brought his fans back to the start with a well-structured, well-produced and well-sung discographic entry.”

But Here We Are by Foo Fighters was also awarded four-stars by Far Out, with the review stating: While it’s hard to call But Here We Are a classic Foo Fighters record, it’s definitely a record that should garner respect later as the band comb through their back pages to celebrate their own story of survival. It might hurt to be dealt this kind of blow, but it takes the strong to get back up, and Foo Fighters have come out on the other side stronger for it.”

Previously, the two acts in question have been in a war of words after Dave Grohl called out for an Oasis reunion at Reading Festival in 2019, which angered Gallagher. Noel later responded on-stage in San Diego and told the crowd: “Is anyone gonna sign that petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together? I hereby start a petition to break up the Foo Fighters. Anyone free can fucking sign it. If the fucking drummer from Nirvana wants to get Oasis back together, he can come up on-stage and suck my fucking dick anytime he likes.”