Noel Gallagher considers supergroup with remaining Beatles members









Oasis have always shared their love for The Beatles, citing the Fab Four as one of their biggest inspirations. Thus, it’s no surprise that Noel Gallagher has expressed interest in forming a supergroup with the two surviving members.

Although Gallagher has collaborated with Paul McCartney in the past, the ex-Oasis member wants to bring Ringo Starr into the mix to form a supergroup.

He has frequently talked about the mammoth impact that The Beatles have exerted over him, once calling them “a level above” every other band. Oasis regularly covered songs by The Beatles during their tenure, from ‘I Am The Walrus’ to ‘Helter Skelter’.

McCartney, Paul Weller and Gallagher even recorded a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ back in 1995 as part of a War Child charity album named HELP.

In an article by The Mirror, Gallagher was quoted saying, “I’d definitely join a supergroup. I don’t know if I would start one. Who would I like to be in a supergroup with?”

“I could be in a band with Weller, and I could be in a band with Johnny [Marr], easily. Playing the bass… Ringo and Macca would be fucking great.”

He added: “Imagine being in a band with Ringo and Macca. Who’s singing? Everyone. I’d fucking pay to be in it. Get me [promoter] Harvey ­Goldsmith.”