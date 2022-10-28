Noel Gallagher still loves The Beatles: "They're a level above"









No band has taken their love of The Beatles and turned it into massive success like Oasis did in the 1990s. The Gallagher Brothers never hid their fandom – the original band name was Rain, titled after the Fab Four’s single, and the final song the group ever played on stage was ‘I Am The Walrus’. Liam Gallagher even named his son Lennon, just to double down on his love for the Liverpool Lads.

On the new Apple Music series Revolver Radio Super Deluxe with Matt Wilkinson, Noel Gallagher sat down to discuss the 55th-anniversary deluxe reissue of Revolver that’s set to come out on Friday. During the interview, Gallagher was asked if he discussed songwriting with other writers, to which Gallagher responded in the negative.

“No, I don’t really speak to other songwriters about songwriting because what would you say? I’m just of the opinion that everybody is the same; some people are just more talented than others,” Gallagher says. “I just see [The Beatles] as they’re kind of the same as me: I would imagine they don’t like talking about it. Although [Paul] McCartney is a massive Beatles fan, he’s like the biggest Beatles fan.”

“People will not accept that you don’t have a fucking clue about ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ or who that girl is or any recollection of writing it,” Gallagher adds, talking about his own famous confusion regarding one of his biggest songs. “They get really annoyed because it’s the song that saved their life, and you have, I fucking don’t know, I was waking up with a hangover, and there it was.”

“Ray Davies, [Mick] Jagger and [Keith] Richards, and all the ones that we love, we’ve all written culturally significant songs in youth culture anthems,” Gallagher states. “But the thing, if people say, ‘So what is it about the Beatles?’ It’s just they’ve done it more. Their songs are more culturally significant, and they did more of them, and they’re just, yeah, they’re a level above. And McCartney and [John] Lennon are in it… After that you’re kind of like, everybody’s probably on a par after that, I would say.”

The deluxe reissue of Revolver is set to be released on October 28th.