Noel Gallagher “still waiting for the phone to ring” from Liam to discuss Oasis reunion









Noel Gallagher says he’s “still waiting for the phone to ring” after recently telling his brother Liam to “call us” to discuss an Oasis reunion.

“He should do it, I’m still waiting for the phone to ring. He should stop yakking on the internet,” Gallagher said during an appearance on the radio station, Talksport. These latest comments follow an interview Noel gave with France Inter, where he claimed: “No one has really come along to take our place”.

He continued: “He should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.” When asked if the reunion is only a question of a phone call, he replied: “You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call”. When asked why Liam wouldn’t make the call, Noel concluded: “But why indeed. Why indeed.”

In response, Liam took to Twitter to respond to Noel and wrote: “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are today as you were LG x”.

However, he did heap praise upon Noel after the release of his recent single, ‘Dead To The World’, which he declared as “beautiful”. Liam tweeted: “How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song Knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x”.

