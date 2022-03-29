Remembering when Noel Gallagher slammed the Guns N’ Roses reunion









Former Oasis man Noel Gallagher is a peculiar figure in the sense that he’s just as well known for his propensity for a barb as he is for his musical ability. Whether it be his younger brother and former Oasis frontman Liam, Dave Grohl or even Arctic Monkeys, many of the most revered figures in modern rock have found themselves on the receiving end of Gallagher’s opinions.

During a past discussion with Australia’s Music Feeds, Gallagher delivered one of his best critiques yet, in the guise of a less-than-thinly veiled dig. At the time, the Gallagher brothers were enjoying something of a détente, which had many fans excited at the faint possibility of a reunion.

Unsurprisingly though, five years later, a reunion is yet to happen, and we’re likely to be waiting for a while longer if anything materialises. In his typically opaque manner, Gallagher played down any talk of a reunion whilst also managing to criticise hard-rock legends Guns N’ Roses at the same time.

Gallagher was so dismissive of his old band that he claimed he doesn’t think about them anymore. “I’m only ever forced to think about Oasis when it’s brought up in an interview, or when we did that documentary because I guess there was a nostalgic thing going on, or when I’m on stage singing ‘Half The World Away’ or something, you know what I mean?” he said.”But no, I don’t think about that at all.”

The conversation then turned to legendary bands such as Guns N’ Roses, who have reunited and made a killing, and whether the thought of selling out iconic venues was tempting him to reform Oasis. “If Axl Rose or Slash or any of those guys were as good as me, they wouldn’t fuckin’ be in Guns N’ Roses,” he quipped.

“I’ve conquered the world enough, I’ve got enough money. In fact, I’ve got too much fuckin’ money… Do you want some? I’ll send you some. How much do you want?” he joked in his typically humble manner.

Gallagher then explained his real reasons for not wanting to reunite Oasis, and it’s a point you can’t help but agree with: “I don’t need any more glory, I don’t need to be a stadium rocker anymore, I did it when I was in my 20s and 30s and 40s and I was good at it… I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50, I think it’s undignified.”

Although it’s unclear whether the Gallagher brothers will ever truly make up or if Oasis will ever take to the stage again, one thing is sure, I don’t think you’ll ever catch Noel Gallagher sharing the stage with Axl Rose and Co.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.