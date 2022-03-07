Flea regrets Red Hot Chili Peppers' rivalry with Guns N' Roses









Flea, the legendary bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, has said that he regrets the way his band ridiculed other groups who were attempting to make their name in the 1980s.

Speaking to Cassic Rock (via Music News), the musician said that he and his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates were guilty of a “certain arrogance” in regards to other the Hollywood bands that his band were competing with at the time, citing Guns N’ Roses as one band in particular who were probably worthy of more respect.

According to Flea, the conflict was largely down to a clash of styles. “We were definitely against the hair-metal scene,” Flea began. “We were like, ‘Fuck them. We’re the underground, art-rock, get-weird east side guys; those guys are just rehashing Aerosmith and Kiss.'”

However, Flea was quick to concede that: “In retrospect, it was all petty bullshit. A lot of those bands were fucking great. Guns N’ Roses was a great band.” There was a certain arrogance. A ‘Fuck the world, fuck the system, fuck the authority, fuck the powers that be, we’re us and we’re doing our thing our way, we’re street kids’ thing. We were going hard and being wild.”

However, frontman Anthony Keidis acknowledged that RHCP’s antagonistic presence greatly contributed to their success: “It didn’t dawn on us that there was something other than selling out clubs and making people happy and being original,” the vocalist said. “We were a party band, but you have to bring something to the party. Flea was instrumental in saying, ‘We have to be good; we have to write some new shit, we have to have something to move these people.’ We always came fully loaded.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to release their 12th studio album Unlimited Love on April 1st. There is also talk that the group, who have recently welcomed back guitarist John Frusciante, have plans to release another album following Unlimited Love. But we’ll have to sit tight for that one.