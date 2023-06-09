Noel Gallagher shares his opinion on Blur and Pulp reuniting









Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has shared his opinion on the recent Blur and Pulp reunions. Many of his Britpop contemporaries have been getting back together and this has added mounting pressure on the Oasis reunion.

With his new solo album Council Skies fresh in the charts, Noel sat down with NME and commented on the reunions. ”Good luck to them!” he said. “Blur never split up, did they? Pulp never split up, they just went and did other things, which is the adult way of doing it. Sadly my fucking band were very far from adult about it. It was a bit more crash and burn.”

Recently speaking about the continued rumours surrounding an Oasis reunion, Noel commented: “You’d have thought by now that he’d [Liam] have some kind of plan, and if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to call me,” Noel said. “He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward”.

When probed on if he wants to reunite with Oasis, Noel responded: “I’ve always said that things are best left in the past. But the thing with Liam, you read these things every day that he’s saying, ‘It’s happening, it’s happening,’ so he gets people’s hopes up all over the world then I get asked about it and have to look like I’m dropping a big foot on it. Call me, call me, let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

He concluded: “I suspect that he doesn’t want to do it but he just likes saying he does want to do it. He’s got his own thing going, he’s selling out Knebworth and all that kind of thing, what does he want to share it with me for? I’m cool with what I’m doing, he’s smashing it. Why be disingenuous with people? You know it’s not happening, and if you’ve got a plan, give me a ring.”

However, Liam quickly put the dampeners on that, when he Tweeted: “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD.”

Liam later added: “He’s full of shit he HATES Oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”