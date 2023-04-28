Noel Gallagher says ‘Friends’ is why music sales has declined









After denying persistent Oasis reunion rumours, Noel Gallagher has named what he believes is the cause of declining music sales, and blamed the sitcom Friends for the rapid wane.

In a new interview, Noel said the sitcom drastically changed the music industry, and mentioned their constant scenes in the coffee shop as being a contributing factor, telling NPR, “I blame Friends [for] the rise of the coffee shop. Since the rise of the coffee shop, culture has disappeared, don’t you think? People are horrified that they have to pay for music. Music! But $20 for two coffees, ‘Oh, absolutely’”.

Friends famously had most of their scenes with the titular group of New Yorkers at the coffee shop, Central Perk. Alongside the popularity of Friends also came the genesis of sites like Napster, which led to discussions among listeners and musicians regarding the price of music.

Noel went on to say that he thinks consumers became complacent, and no longer value buying music. He said: “I feel like the resistance to pay for music came after people got used to that. Maybe it’s that they got used to spending a lot on commodities that feel like culture – like coffee – and then changed their financial priorities. Or maybe it’s that, all of a sudden, music was free”.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are scheduled to release the new album Council Skies on June 2nd.