Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release new single ‘Council Skies’









Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds have shared ‘Council Skies, the latest single from their forthcoming album of the same name.

The new song is the fourth track Gallagher has released from the self-produced album, which is due for release on June 2nd. On ‘Council Skies’, Noel romantically sings, “Taking the long way home, So we can be alone, Catching the butterfly, Under the council sky, Watching the world go by.”

‘Council Skies’ is a colour of paint used by revered Sheffield illustrator Pete McKee, who also has a book of the same name. When Gallagher was writing the song, he saw the book on his coffee table, and had a eureka moment. On Twitter, McKee, previously revealed Gallagher asked for his permission before naming the album Council Skies. He replied to a fan: “Yep, I can confirm Noel rang me up early last year and asked if he could use the title of my book for his album. He saw it sat on his book shelf. Obviously I said yes!”

Gallagher previously said in a statement of the album: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

He added: “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

‘Council Skies’ follows the recent single, ‘Dead To The World’, which Gallagher described as “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written” during an interview on BBC Radio 2.