Noel Gallagher says Brexit is the reason for England being “shit”









As Noel Gallagher prepares to make the rounds on his recent US tour, he has shared his thoughts on the Brexit movement being a massive step backwards for the country, being the reason why England is “shit now”.

When discussing his latest album Council Skies, Gallagher had a fairly dour mood about the state of the world, telling NME, “I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom. Although the world is a shit place now and England, in general, is a fucking… What has happened to this country?”.

Since his early years in Oasis, Gallagher ridiculed the mentality behind Brexit, continuing, “A lot of people fell under some kind of mass hypnosis, but it’s shit England, now. It was going downhill for a bit, but actually fuck all works”.

Gallagher had previously called Brexit a disaster, explaining, “I feel sorry for young people growing up in this country now, Brexit has been a fucking absolute unmitigated disaster. Nothing works in this country anymore. Politics doesn’t work. Social Services doesn’t work”.

Of all the veteran rockers from the 1990s, Gallagher isn’t the only one calling out the Brexit move, either. His contemporary and former rival Damon Albarn has also discussed the political move, calling it “spiritually, economically, just rubbish”.

This comes after the release of Gallagher’s latest album, which he called one of his more reflective efforts. After going toe-to-toe with Foo Fighters’ latest album, But Here We Are, in the charts, Gallagher talked about writing the record during the pandemic, recalling, “I came on to my own personal life, asking ‘How have I got here?’ It’s reflective more than anything about childhood”.

Despite the “disaster” that Gallagher sees England going down, he still holds out hope for the future, saying, “Did I find any answers? No, but I will find them, though. I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom. The answer is: the world is a great place, it’s just inhabited by cunts”. Gallagher’s latest Council Skies was released on June 2nd, 2023.