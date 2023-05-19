Blur’s Damon Albarn labels Brexit a “disaster”









Blur frontman Damon Albarn has discussed his feelings on Brexit and labelled the consequences of Britain’s 2016 referendum a “disaster”.

In a new interview with Channel 4 News, Albarn explained how difficult it is for young bands to perform in other parts of Europe, saying, “That kind of creativity has been curtailed for people on this island because it’s expensive. You have to pay for visas and all that stuff that wasn’t necessary.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Albarn talked about the joy that came with playing at different European festivals pre-Brexit, reminiscing, “You could be a young band and go over to Europe and play bottom of the bill in some festival. You wouldn’t be paid anything but your experience would be life-changing. That was the solid foundation for the rest of your life”.

Leading up to Blur’s shows at Wembley Stadium, the band have also announced their new album with the release of the single ‘The Narcissist’ this week. On the fallout of Brexit, Albarn didn’t mince words when talking about the political decision, declaring, “Brexit was a travesty. If people are waking up to it now, thank goodness, but it was a disaster. Spiritually, economically…just rubbish”.

See more



Blur frontman Damon Albarn tells @MinnieStephC4 Brexit has been “a disaster for younger musicians”, saying it's now more expensive for them to tour in Europe. pic.twitter.com/rMaB6FrNtr — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 19, 2023