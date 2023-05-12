Noel Gallagher says Brexit is an “unmitigated disaster”









Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has stated Brexit has been an “unmitigated disaster” for young people.

In a new interview with The Big Issue, Gallagher said: “In the outskirts of Manchester, where I was born, everything is boarded up. I feel sorry for young people growing up in this country now, Brexit has been a fucking absolute unmitigated disaster. And it will be a living nightmare until some politician has the balls to put a referendum in a manifesto and run on it and go back into the EU. Nothing works in this country anymore. Politics doesn’t work. Social Services doesn’t work.”

He added: “Politics has come to a fucking dead end. I don’t understand what any of them stand for any more. The Tories are going to run this country into the ground and then pass it over to Labour and say fucking good luck with that.”

Noel previously revealed he didn’t vote in the EU Referendum. He told the Manchester Evening News in 2019: “I sat the day of Brexit and thought: ‘I can’t be arsed going to the polling station, who the fuck would vote to leave Europe? It’s a nonsensical fucking idea’. And you wake up the next day and think: ‘Fucking ing hell, shit.’”

Gallagher continued: “But the thing that is taking place after that is frankly a disgrace. It’s a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that’s fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple. Flying in the face of democracy, no matter what, because you don’t like what fucking happened.” However, he did also admit, “I get really fucking cross at myself for not voting”.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are due to release Council Skies on June 2nd. Listen to the title track below.