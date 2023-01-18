Noel Gallagher offers his opinion on the "nepo babies" debate









Noel Gallagher has offered his two-pence on the recent “nepo babies” debate. Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs is a photographer who has worked with her father; however, she previously admitted: “I would be tone deaf and irresponsible if I didn’t admit to how privileged my life has been and how much of a leg up my upbringing has given me.”

While her father is the Oasis singer, Anaïs’ mother is the interior designer Meg Matthews, who has also said that she would not be where she is without already having famous parents. However, Matthews also said: “But I do think there needs to be a push to hire people who are incredibly deserving, and they may not come from a background when they have all the contacts.”

Gallagher said in an interview with Dave Berry on Absolute Radio that “it depends which way you look at it”. He added: “My daughter, she follows me around with a camera, and she films me and all that. She did a film about the making of the [new High Flying Birds] album.”

“I guess you want to keep things close to home,” he continued, “But they have to be good at what they do. She’s good at what she does. She’s not just wandering around pointing a camera going, ‘there’s my dad’.” So Gallagher believes that his daughter possesses a genuine talent for what she does, rather than merely being in the position she is in because of her dad’s fame.

However, Gallagher stopped short of giving his sons the same praise. “It’s not the worst thing in the world if you get your kids working for you; they’re cheap, do you know what I mean?” he said. “My lads are too busy scratching their balls and scouring TikTok for nonsense to worry about, ‘Dad, can I be your bass player’ or anything like that.”