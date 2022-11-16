Zoe Kravitz defends 'nepo babies' - those who have famous parents









Zoë Kravitz has defended those who have famous parents. In recent times, several TikTok users have developed an obsession with celebrities who they had not realised have famous parents themselves. The new craze has been termed ‘nepo babies’, which is short for nepotism.

Kravitz is one such ‘nepo baby’ as she is the daughter of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Boney. However, Kravitz has admitted to having had a profound insecurity about her own success being viewed as less worthy because of her parents’ career and perhaps only arises as a product of getting initial help up the ladder. Kravitz has performed in several roles across the years, including those in X-Men: First Class, Fantastic Beasts and Big Little Lies.

She explained that “it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business”. Detailing further, Kravitz added: “It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black [or Smith] family.” Kravitz also noted a sense of pride in following in the footsteps of not only her mother but her grandmother, Roxie Roker, too, who had a role in The Jeffersons.

Lenny Kravitz recently noted the fact of his daughter’s success but added that he did not think she would become an actor. He said: “I didn’t think she was going to go in that direction at all. I was surprised when she did, but then again, she’d been brought up around it, and she’s smart.”

The musician also claimed to have a deep respect for his daughter in the fact that she was not merely the product of nepotism, as some are wont to believe. He added: “I’m extremely proud of her. She did it on her own, with no help from myself or her mother other than her upbringing and what she was exposed to.”