Noel Gallagher on Damon Albarn collaboration: ‘My younger self would have knifed me in the bollocks’









Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has claimed the younger version of himself would have knifed him “in the bollocks” for collaborating with Blur’s Damon Albarn.

The Britpop rivals put their problems aside when Gallagher provided backing vocals on the Gorillaz track ‘We Got The Power’, which also featured Jehnny Beth. In the latest edition of The Big Issue, Gallagher contributed to their ‘Letter To My Younger Self Feature’ and said of the collaboration: “What would my younger self think of me working with Damon Albarn? It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of that day. If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I could see that happening.’ On a bad day, I’d fucking knife myself in the bollocks.”

Gallagher’s comments come shortly after Albarn reflected on the feud between the two bands and backed Oasis to reunite. Albarn told The Sun: “I can guarantee they’re going to reform. In fact, I’ve put money on it. They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile. The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

Albarn also expressed annoyance at how Oasis vs Blur was portrayed as being a class war despite none of Blur attending private school. He commented: “The worst aspect of it, and something which needs to be addressed, is that we were sold as privately educated and yet none of us were. Alex (James) went to grammar school because he passed the 11-plus.

“The rest of us went to shitty comprehensive schools in the Eighties. So it was a total myth. Both my parents were artists. One of them had a job as a teacher and that was it. It was a complete confection. The idea of me being a public school boy . . . what!?”