Noel Gallagher has been approached about a musical based on his life









Noel Gallagher has admitted that he has been approached about potentially creating a musical based on his life and Oasis career. In an interview with Matt Morgan on posted on Gallagher’s YouTube channel, the ex-Oasis guitarist also revealed that it wasn’t the first time a musical about his life had been suggested.

“The idea of a musical has been floated to me on more than one occasion,” he disclosed. “Somebody had an idea of like a Noel Gallagher one called Everybody Is On The Run and then there was an idea for another Oasis one.”

Famously, Oasis split up in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between Noel and brother Liam. However, there have been dialogues based on Noel and Liam’s path to stardom for a while. Back in 2019, Noel told The Sun: “The musical! People have been on to me about that for the last 10 years. And funnily enough Live Forever is always the title.”

Adding: “I spoke to an English guy who works on Broadway who knows about these things and he was like saying, ‘Your journey from rags to riches’,” he explained. “And I was like, ‘Do you have to make it so Dickensian? I never wore any rags’. People do love that shit, I know. It’s inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once.”

Catching wind of the discussion, Liam shared his own thoughts. “Oasis The Musical,” he Tweeted. “Five lads from Manchester start a band and take on the world. The little one who writes the songs turns into a massive cunt, sacks everyone except his little brother as he ain’t got the arse. Splits up the band, there’s a storyline for ya.”

It’s been a busy year for the Gallagher brothers. Aside from the huge release of the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, back in September, Noel disclosed that both brothers are happily pursuing their solo careers at this present juncture. Speaking on Chris Evans’ How to Wow podcast, he said: “So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

Watch Gallagher’s discussion with Matt Morgan below.