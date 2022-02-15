Noel Gallagher on the last time he spoke with David Bowie









Former Oasis leader Noel Gallagher has reflected on the final time he saw David Bowie in a tribute to the late artist during his new David Bowie Is series.

Not to be confused with a museum exhibit that toured the world between 2013 and 2018 which was also named David Bowie Is, the series began last month with a seven-minute video showing Dave Grohl, Yungblud and Ricky Gervais reminiscing on their favourite David Bowie moments, songs and interactions while explaining the different ways in which the creative genius influenced them in their own lives. This was followed by the second instalment from Grohl at the end of January, and then one from Elvis Costello at the beginning of February.

For the fourth instalment, Gallagher looked back fondly on Bowie’s “forever changing” legacy, likening him to The Beatles and describing him as “fearless and not afraid of ridicule” with “a great, unique voice”.

He continued to explain that he first met Bowie after seeing him perform at the Wembley Arena in November 1995 in support of his Outside album. Gallagher’s last interaction with him was after the 2014 BRIT Awards, where he and Kate Moss accepted Bowie’s award for Best Male Solo Artist.

“The very next night, I got an email pinged through on my iPad,” Gallagher explained. “It just said, ‘Thanks for the shoutout last night. Keep writing, love David.’ And I was thinking, ‘David? Who’s David? I don’t know anybody called David.’ And then it slowly dawned on me, so I emailed back straight away, ‘Oh, no problem mate…’ And then he emailed back straight away, and I was like, ‘Am I in a conversation with David Bowie?’”.

Gallagher added: “Turns out it was in fact David Bowie, and he was like ‘Oh, keep writing,’ and I was like, ‘Start gigging.’ He was a dude. A bit too tall for my liking, but still, a bit of a dude”.

Naming his favourite Bowie work, Gallagher aimed his attention towards the Starman’s 1980’s period naming ‘Let’s Dance’, ‘Modern Love’ and ‘Blue Jean’ as particular favourites and noted that “the one that [he] always go[es] back to” is ‘Let’s Dance’ because “there’s not enough dancing in the world”.

Back in January, Gallagher covered Bowie’s 2013 track ‘Valentine’s Day’, performing it as part of a special live stream to celebrate what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Watch Gallagher’s full reflection on David Bowie below.