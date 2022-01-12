Watch the trailer for the new horror-comedy 'Studio 666' by the Foo Fighters









Last year, fans were surprised when Dave Grohl announced that the Foo Fighters were planning to make a brand new horror-comedy film which was set to be released in 2022. While many were sceptical of the real chances of such a project surfacing, it looks like the new Foo Fighters is on its way since a new trailer was just released.

At the time, Grohl explained the decision by saying that he considered the idea of making a horror-comedy feature to be the logical next step since the band have already been involved in making amazing music videos as well as documentaries on the history of music. According to Grohl, Studio 666 started off as a grand idea that surpassed what they had imagined.

With an announcement like that, it was only natural to assume that Grohl would take the creative control of the project and be the director since he already has significant directorial credentials under his belt. However, Studio 666 will star the music icon instead with BJ McDonnell stepping in to assume the director’s chair for this one.

The plot of Studio 666 is hilariously bizarre, with the band moving into the Encino mansion in order to record their 10th album which fans are eagerly waiting for. During their time in the mansion, they discover that its rich history has transformed it into a heterotopic space where spirits from the supernatural realm can cross over into our world.

Studio 666 is just around the corner as the film is ready to hit the theatres on February 25th. “Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn,” Grohl warned. “Studio 666 will fuck you up!” The new trailer for this surprise project by the Foo Fighters certainly indicates that the film is going to be a fascinating one irrespective of whether it is good or bad.

Watch the new trailer for Studio 666 below.