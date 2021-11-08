Foo Fighters announce new horror-comedy, 'STUDIO 666'









As if Dave Grohl doesn’t have enough to occupy his time, the Foo Fighters singer has just announced that he and his bandmates have made a new horror-comedy, STUDIO 666, that’s set to drop at the start of 2022.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… a full length feature horror comedy film,” Grohl explained in a statement. “Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible”.

Grohl adds: “Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight – told you that place was haunted! – we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up”.

The film will be directed by BJ McDonnell, who helmed the splatter-fest Hatchet III along with a documentary about heavy metal legends Slayer entitled Slayer: The Relentless Killology. Basically, McDonnell has some experience with gore and horror, which is what must have landed him in the director’s chair over Grohl, whose filmmaking credits are limited to documentaries like Sound City and What Drives Us.

The film will star Grohl’s fellow Foos Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee, who are all set to play themselves. The rest of the cast includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

The film’s title is a reference to the band’s personal studios, the original Studio 606 in the basement of Grohl’s house in Virginia and 606 West at the band’s headquarters in Los Angeles. Both studios are some of the most impressive and underused spaces in modern rock.

Despite 606 West being decked out with a legendary Neve recording console and both featuring some of the best advancements in recording technology, the Foo Fighters haven’t actually recorded in either space since 2002’s One by One (Studio 606) and 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace. Grohl’s penchant for turning each Foos album into a grand experiment outside of the band’s comfort zone means that the 606 Studios remain woefully under-inhabited. Due to chronic neglect, those spaces might be haunted too.

STUDIO 666 is set for a February 25th theatrical release.