Foo Fighters perform 'Get Back' with Paul McCartney









Foo Fighters performed a cover of The Beatles song 'Get Back' with Paul McCartney at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Grohl and company were part of the long list of names who were inducted into the rock pantheon at this year's ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

The group’s performance was introduced by none other than Paul McCartney himself, rounding off a night of killer acts. After performing a meticulously crafted medley of ‘Best Of You’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Everlong’, Foo Fighters were then joined by McCartney once again to perform The Beatles’ 1969 track ‘Get Back’.

McCartney was responsible for inducting Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During his speech, he went so far as to compare Grohl’s career to his own. Paul began by describing how he “heard some music and I fell into rock & roll,” he said, before going on to add: “So when that happened, and I fell into rock & roll, I joined a group. My group was the Beatles. Like I say, the world changed. Dave did a similar kind of thing. He joined a group, Nirvana.”

“We had a great time with our groups, but eventually tragedy happened and my group broke up. Same happened with Dave,” he continued. “His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question.”

“In my case, I said, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?” Paul joked.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Taylor Swift performed a rendition of Carole King’s classic track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’, while Dr. Dre was responsible for inducting LL Cool J. Drew Barrymore then inducted the Go-Gos, Angela Bassett inducted Tina Turner, and Lionel Ritchie was given the honour of inducting Clarence Avant.

See the performances, below.

Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters perform “Get Back” pic.twitter.com/xnRLr9GTXe — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021