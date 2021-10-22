Dave Grohl thinks the world is waking up to guitar music once more









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has explained how he believes that “the dial is starting to turn” back towards guitar music in the mainstream.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl was asked about his band’s status as the planet’s “go-to” rock band. “It’s been that way for a really long time, but I love being a rock ‘n’ roll band,” Grohl responded. “We’re not the only one,” he added.

He opined: “There’s so many fucking great bands out there that hopefully will start getting more attention, because I think the dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music. And to me, it’s really exciting.”

In the same interview, Grohl also said how watching the young drummer and internet sensation Nandi Bushell play music is “the true meaning of rock ‘n’ roll”. Famously, Grohl and Bushell took part in a virtual drum battle back in November 2020 and set each other musical challenges online during the Covid lockdown.

Forming a friendship, Grohl then invited Bushell to join Foo Fighters on stage at their LA show this August, and she played the drums as the band closed their anthemic finisher, ‘Everlong’.

“If you want to see the true meaning of rock’n’roll, watch Nandi play the drums,” Grohl said. “That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record.”

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters will finally be inducted into the hallowed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this month. Joining them will be Todd Rundgren, Carole King and Tina Turner. Friend and childhood hero of Grohl’s, Paul McCartney is set to be one of the presenters alongside pop heroine, Taylor Swift.

Watch Foo Fighters and Nandi Bushell play ‘Everlong’ below.