Noel Gallagher has “no recollections whatsoever” of his meeting with David Bowie









In a new interview, Noel Gallagher reflected on his sole meeting with David Bowie and admitted he has “no recollections whatsoever” of their conversation.

Speaking to The Big Issue, the former Oasis guitarist recounted: “I went to see David Bowie and Morrissey at Wembley Arena in the 90s. I was high and pissed. Then, before Bowie came on, somebody came up to me and said, would you like to come and meet David? [So] I was taken to see David Bowie in his dressing room.”

He continued: “I have no recollection of it whatsoever… I remember walking in and he was putting on make-up in a mirror and that’s it. He’s up there with John Lennon for me and I have no idea what we said when I met him.

“If I could go back I would appreciate it so much more. I’d tell him what he meant to me growing up and how much he means to me now, and I’d tell him, ‘I’m gonna rip you off to fuck when you’re dead, you know.”

In the same interview, Gallagher stated Brexit has been an “unmitigated disaster” for young people. He elaborated: “It will be a living nightmare until some politician has the balls to put a referendum in a manifesto and run on it and go back into the EU. Nothing works in this country anymore. Politics doesn’t work. Social Services doesn’t work.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to release their fourth album Council Skies on June 2nd, listen to the title track below.