Noel Gallagher says Harvey Weinstein once stared at his wife Sara for hours in a restaurant









Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has alleged that disgraced film producer and convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein, stared at his wife at a restaurant in Paris. Gallagher was dining with Sara MacDonald when they noticed the producer peering over.

“We happened to go for lunch,” Gallagher revealed on Matt Morgan’s podcast. “Harvey Weinstein happened to be sat at quite a big table with loads of similar looking men.”

Gallagher says he brushed it off as an innocent gesture, thinking that the producer might be looking to cast her in a film, before the reality sank in for him. “Oh no, I’ve got to wake up, this is too weird,” Gallagher recalled.

Queried about the rise of misogyny in the music industry, Gallagher replied: “I haven’t heard of anything [in the music industry]. I guess in the film industry, a lot of the time the females need the male bosses to get them further up the ladder, you know what I mean?

“Whereas in the music industry,” he continued. “If a girl writes a great song, it’s still a great song. It seems to me to be a bit more … equal, in the music industry?” Gallagher added.

To elaborate, the guitarist offered the following example: “From where I’m looking at it, I know Rita Ora very well, let’s just take her for one. She’s amazing, and I’ve been at festivals with her when we’re around record company executives and she’s treated – and I would imagine people like her are treated – with the same reverence as their male counterparts. Whereas in Hollywood, that would not seem to be the case.”

He continued: “You know you can’t afford to be a misogynist in the music business…..I mean, I write songs about the glory of women all the time, you know what I mean? I’ve gotten my career out of that. I love being around women, and not to objectify them, they’re funnier than most men half the time … I’ve never understood misogyny”.

Gallagher is currently working on a solo album, and recently issued a demo of a new track, called ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone’.

Stream the demo below.