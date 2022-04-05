Noel Gallagher argues Harry Styles isn't working as hard as “real” musicians









Noel Gallagher has lashed out at Harry Styles, accusing him and other former X Factor stars of not working for their success like “real” musicians should. The former Oasis guitarist recently sat down for an interview in which he argued that pop stars who made their name on the TV Talent show – such as One Direction – have “nothing to do with music whatsoever”.

Speaking to the Daily Star Gallagher said: “The X Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music.” Gallagher went on to claim that X-Factor stars aren’t as worthy as “real” musicians because they don’t work as hard.

Gallagher claimed that the last thing on Harry Styles’ mind is getting a good song down on paper: “You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song,” he said. “With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls.”

Gallagher continued: “I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.” The musician’s harsh words come after Styles returned to the charts last week with his track ‘As It Was’. So far, the former One Direction member has released two solo albums: his 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s Fine Line. Contrary to Gallagher’s accusations, Styles is credited as a songwriter on each and every track. However, he certainly wasn’t always the sole songwriter.

Gallagher previously hit out at Styles in 2017, when he argued that his cat could have written the singer’s first solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’ in “about ten minutes”. Speaking to Absolute Radio, Gallagher said: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes”.

He went on to add: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'”. While Gallagher may not be Styles’ biggest fan, ‘As It Was’ has been a runaway success so far, storming to the top of the charts and breaking a Spotify record on its first day of release.