Noel Gallagher on the “extraordinary circumstances” it would take for an Oasis reunion









One thing that is certain to happen again and again, before either the damn thing happens or one of them actually dies, is for thousands of fans to question and demand that Noel and Liam Gallagher reunite Oasis and give the people what they want.

However, it doesn’t look, according to Noel’s recent comments, like an Oasis reunion is likely to ever come to fruition. Ex-Arsenal and England midfielder Ray Parlour recently asked Gallagher if we would ever see Oasis record or play live again. Gallagher was somewhat coy and responded, “It would have to be an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

Gallagher continued, admitting the unlikelihood of a reunion, “I don’t like going back over things. I always say to people, ‘Would you go on holiday with your ex-Mrs?’” Parlour then joked that if his ex had paid, he would. Gallagher laughed, then added, “Funny as this might sound, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were.”

Given Oasis’ continued popularity, why would Noel want to reform the band? He said, “I’m happy with it. If we got back together, it would be a circus, and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy; he’s [Liam] doing his thing. He’s just fucking sold out Knebworth. It’s like, ‘mate, good luck to you.’ Do you know what I mean? Good luck.”

Even Oasis’ one-time rival, Blur’s Graham Coxon, has recently called for the legendary Manchester band to reform. He said, “That would be fun. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together.” Coxon then added that he would be happy to have a word of encouragement with the Gallaghers. He said, “Yes, any day. I’d do that. I’d have a chat with them.”

