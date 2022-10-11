Blur’s Graham Coxon wants an Oasis reunion









Blur guitarist Graham Coxon has said he’ll happily do his bit to help Oasis get back together, despite the groups being former rivals.

Coxon spoke to The Evening Standard and began talking about Oasis after addressing the speculation Blur were planning to end their hiatus shortly. According to reports, they are reportedly on the brink of a mammoth comeback at Wembley Stadium. The show is rumoured to be part of a tour that’ll mark the 30th anniversary of their classic album Parklife which was released back in April 1994.

The Sun claimed: “Their plans are being kept closely guarded, but there is a concert at Wembley which has been pencilled in which will coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album Parklife.”

Now, Coxon has played down the speculation in a new interview and explained: “No, I don’t know what’s going on with Blur, we haven’t really talked about anything. I don’t really know what it is. It’s actually quite important that I say nothing about it for personal reasons.”

After being pressed about the speculation, he did give fans a reason to be optimistic and added: “I hope so. We always get round to it sooner or later.”

The guitarist then spoke about other Britpop bands reuniting following Pulp announcing their plans to return in 2023. Coxon said: “That would be fun [seeing Pulp return]. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together.” He even said he’d be happy to personally help Oasis reunite and claimed, “Yes, any day. I’d do that. I’d have a chat with them.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.