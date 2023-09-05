Noel Gallagher explains his issues with Adele









Former Oasis man Noel Gallagher has revealed what caused him to start his well-publicised spat with ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer Adele.

In a recent appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the British rock musician clarified what prompted him to make previous remarks about her on the show in July, when he called her “f***ing awful” and her songs “offensive”.

Gallagher discussed his issue with Adele on a recent edition of the podcast, with the Britpop star explaining that it all started when she sent him a proxy to ask if he wanted to meet her.

“She sent someone over to f***ing ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’. That’s what riled me,” Gallagher said on the podcast. “I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

It was also on The Matt Morgan Podcast in July that Gallagher made headlines when he called Adele “f***ing awful”. When the host asked the Council Skies musician for his opinion on her music, he responded, “F*** off, f***ing hell. Name one?” He added: “They’re f***ing shit. It’s f***ing awful. It’s f***ing Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Jokingly, Gallagher said that despite his personal feelings towards Adele, he’s open to working with her in future. “If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal,'” he said.

This wasn’t the first time Gallagher had slammed Adele in public. In 2015, he also made papers when he said he thought her music was “for grannies.”