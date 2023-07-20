Noel Gallagher says Adele’s songs are “fucking awful”









Former Oasis chief Noel Gallagher has claimed Adele’s songs are “fucking awful” and “offensive”. Gallagher also likened her to the late Liverpudlian singer Cilla Black.

Gallagher made the comments during a recent appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast, which he frequently appears on. Last year, the High Flying Birds leader caused a backlash when he was a guest on the podcast and recalled sneaking into the disabled platform at Glastonbury to watch Jamie T’s set on The John Peel Stage.

In the latest episode, the pair’s conversation turned to Adele with Morgan asking Noel for his opinion on her string of hits, which triggered an animated response. “Fuck off, fucking hell. Name one?” Gallagher told the host.

He added: “They’re fucking shit. It’s fucking awful. It’s fucking Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Although he didn’t rule out the possibility of writing for her in the future, half-jokingly adding: “If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal’.”

In a four-star review of Gallagher’s new album Council Skies, Far Out wrote: “Gallagher’s latest and most reflective journey was not made in vain. Council Skies is a considered and consummate follow-up to the more psychedelic and adventurous Who Built The Moon?“

“This new record is by no means a work of innovative genius, nor was it intended to be. Gallagher has brought his fans back to the start with a well-structured, well-produced and well-sung discographic entry.”

Listen to ‘Pretty Boy’ below.