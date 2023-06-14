Noel Gallagher doesn’t understand why Brian Wilson is “revered as a great songwriter”









Amid fending off rumours about Oasis getting back together, Noel Gallagher is riding high off the success of his latest album, Council Skies. Outside of his numerous classic rock influences, Noel did have some unkind words for one of the foundational rock acts of the 1960s.

When talking about his songwriting technique, Noel mentioned never understanding the reverence of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, telling Rolling Stone, “I never loved the Beach Boys. Why is he revered as a great songwriter?”.

In the mid ’60s, Wilson’s style of songwriting was thought to be the American rival to acts like The Beatles. While serving as an inspiration to ‘The Fab Four’, Wilson’s brainchild Pet Sounds would become revered in music circles as one of his masterpieces and a game-changer in music for pioneering stereo-sound.

This isn’t the first time that Noel has slagged off The Beach Boys either, remarking that they were one of the most overrated groups of all time when speaking to Mark Hoppus. When talking about their popularity, Noel suspected “the only reason they are important is because they’re next to The Beatles in alphabetical order”.

When discussing songwriting, Noel took issue with the fact that Wilson didn’t write that many lyrics, continuing, “I was watching a documentary once and I was like, hang on a minute. Who the fuck’s this Van Dyke Parks? Oh, he’s the lyricist? It’s like, what? Brian Wilson didn’t even write the lyrics? Well, what the fuck?”.

Given that pop artists like Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran employ outside songwriters, Noel doesn’t think that credit should be shared with the artist, remarking, “Once you employ outside people … they’re solo artists. How can he be a solo artist if there’s someone else co-writing the fucking songs for you? If you are writing songs with a guy, be in a band with that fucking guy!”.

Elsewhere, Noel talked about the sorry state of rock music in England, where he slagged off The 1975 for winning a Brit Award, telling NME, “It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking The 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit”. Council Skies was released June 2nd, 2023, coming in at number two in the charts behind Foo Fighters’ latest record But Here We Are.