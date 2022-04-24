The band Noel Gallagher called "the most overrated group of all time"









Noel Gallagher is a rarity in the music business, remaining totally unafraid of airing opinions that potentially could get him into trouble. The former Oasis man says it how he sees it, and his biggest fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Gallagher’s vicious tongue has given him a long list of enemies throughout his career, but it is also a reason why so many find him appealing. Over the years, he’s unleashed hell on everyone from Ed Sheeran to Radiohead and, in the same sentiment, there’s one band he believes to be “the most overrated group of all time”.

Characters such as Noel Gallagher are becoming a relic of the past as artists become more robotic and PR trained. While he occasionally oversteps the mark, it’s impossible to ignore that he’s a true entertainer.

Gallagher frequently punches up with his criticism and goes for those seen as critical darlings or successful enough that his words won’t damage them in the slightest. With that, one group that people unanimously tend to love is The Beach Boys. It’s accepted Pet Sounds is an album that changed contemporary music as we know it. However, Gallagher is a contrarian and isn’t sold on their output.

When his album Who Built The Moon was compared to the work of Brian Wilson during an interview, Gallagher became incensed, and said: “Fuckin’ hell—I hate Brian Wilson! And you know what? If there’s a more overrated person in the music business than me, it’s that guy.”

Perhaps the interviewer should have done more research beforehand because Gallagher has previous for denouncing The Beach Boys. In 2011, he appeared on an episode of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus’ TV show, Hoppus On Music, and Hoppus wanted to know why he didn’t include any American acts in his list of favourite albums.

Soon enough, the conversation turns to Pet Sounds, which Hoppus claims to have bought over 20 times. “Why? Don’t you think they are the most overrated group of all time?” Gallagher asked. “The only reason that they are anyway successful is because they are next to The Beatles in alphabetical order and Paul McCartney likes them. That’s it. Barbershop quartet music. Fucking rubbish,” he told the Blink 182 singer.

Meanwhile, in 2005, Gallagher hilariously called Wilson “a cabbage”. Speaking to The Age about Jet, he said: “Their new fucking record, man, I’m telling you, I am pretty fucking amazed by. One tune sounds like the Beach Boys. Not that I like the Beach Boys. I fucking hate the Beach Boys – I think Brian Wilson is a cabbage.”

Gallagher’s criticism of Wilson feels hyperbolic, and anyone capable of mining Pet Sounds from their brain deserves to be lauded. However, music would be boring if everybody felt the same, and Gallagher’s role as an antagonist is necessary.

