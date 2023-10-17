Noel Gallagher describes final year of Oasis as “dreadful”









Noel Gallagher has accused his brother Liam of attempting to “rewrite history”, and stated the last year of Oasis was a “dreadful” experience.

Oasis broke up in 2009 shortly before they were due to take to the stage at the Rock En Seine Festival in Paris following an altercation backstage. The scheduled performance was set to be the final show of their world tour, and Noel has now looked back on the time which led up to the end of Oasis.

Speaking on the ABC programme Take 5 With Zan Rowe, Noel said: “That last tour was not happy. Nobody was happy at the time. The other fella is trying to rewrite history that it was all fucking great. It wasn’t all great.”

He added: “It was a fucking dreadful last year of Oasis in 2009 or whatever it was. It was a terrible, terrible time. It had come to an end, you could kind of feel it. It was time to move on.”

Noel also stated: “You get one shot at life. Why be unhappy? In any sense of your life, whether it be in your personal or professional life, why? You’re just wasting a precious thing. Everybody knows the story, it all came to a head and I was cool with it. I don’t need this to make me happy if I never write another song, I’ve written some of the best songs of our fucking era, so I was cool with it.”

Earlier this year, Noel claimed Liam should “call me” if he wants Oasis to reunite. In response, the younger Gallagher brother told BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley: “Our kid has been called many times about getting the band back together, it just so happens that this time he wants it when he’s got an album out.”

He continued: “The way I see it, it ain’t happening. I won’t be calling him and he’ll be calling me. He split the band up on his terms and I’ll be getting it back together, on my terms. I’m a reasonable person, but I’m very good friends with the universe and we have ways of making it happen because it’ll come down to him calling me.”

While an Oasis reunion remains extremely unlikely, Liam is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Definitely Maybe by touring the LP in its entirety on a UK arena tour next summer.