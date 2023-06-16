Liam Gallagher claims Noel “has been called many times” about Oasis reunion









Liam Gallagher has claimed his brother Noel “has been called many times” to discuss the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

Liam’s latest comments arrive after Noel pleaded with his younger brother to call him if he was genuinely serious about getting the band back together. Recently, Noel told Talksport: “He should call me because he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now that he’d have some kind of plan, and if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to call me. He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward.”

Noel also said: “The thing with Liam, you read these things every day that he’s saying, ‘It’s happening, it’s happening,’ so he gets people’s hopes up all over the world then I get asked about it and have to look like I’m dropping a big foot on it. Call me, call me, let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

During a new interview with BBC Radio 2 ahead of the release of his live album Knebworth 22, Liam told host Jo Whiley: “Our kid has been called many times about getting the band back together, it just so happens that this time he wants it when he’s got an album out.”

He continued: “The way I see it, it ain’t happening. I won’t be calling him and he’ll be calling me. He split the band up on his terms and I’ll be getting it back together, on my terms. I’m a reasonable person, but I’m very good friends with the universe and we have ways of making it happen because it’ll come down to him calling me.”

On the band splitting up, Liam admitted: “I’ve still got the hump with it because he threw his younger brother under the bus and I’ve still got bills to pay as well and so did everyone else who worked for (Oasis).”

Liam reiterated that he had no calls to call his brother and admitted he no longer has his number but said it would be “lovely for my Mam” and his wider family if Noel got in contact. He added: “I’m not arsed about the band, the band will get back together when it gets back together but it’d be lovely for brothers to be talking.”