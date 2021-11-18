Noel Gallagher says comparisons between Oasis and The Beatles were "embarrassing"









Noel Gallagher has described the comparisons between Oasis and The Beatles as nothing less than “embarrassing” in a recent interview. Manchester Britpop icons, Oasis, were always very open about The Beatles’ influence on their sound and fashion sense.

Indeed, following the release of their first two albums, Definitely Maybe (1994) and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (1995), Noel Gallagher went so far as to claim that the group was “bigger” than The Beatles, just as The Beatles had once declared that they were “bigger” than Jesus. Years later, Gallagher admitted that he was fairly high when he made the statement.

But even in 2016, his brother, Liam Gallagher, said “what [Oasis] did in three [years] took the Beatles eight”. Oasis also chose to sample John Lennon‘s voice for their track ‘I’m Outta Time’ from Dig Out Your Soul, which was perhaps the most obviously Beatles-inspired record they ever released.

However, during a recent preview screening for Peter Jackson’s three-part Beatles documentary series, Get Back, Noel Gallagher said: “When Oasis started, we were so big we were compared to [The Beatles] size-wise and musically, embarrassingly, compared to them as well”.

“[It’s embarrassing] because we weren’t as good as them,” he admitted. During that same conversation, Noel opened up about how The Beatles “mean everything” to him. “They’ve definitely got the best tunes, hands down,” he said. “In my record collection, they’ve got the greatest tunes by far.”

“They influenced everybody who influenced everybody else, who influenced everybody that came and went,” Gallagher continued. Their influence is absolute. I don’t know a single guy playing the guitar or writing songs that wouldn’t cite the Beatles as an influence.”

The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson, will premiere on Disney+ in three parts on November 25th, 26th and 27th. Meanwhile, Oasis have just released footage of their Knebworth performance of ‘Wonderwall’ in 1995, which forms part of their recent concert film Oasis Knebworth 1996.