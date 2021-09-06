Noel Gallagher keeps a cardboard cutout of Pep Guardiola in his studio







It has been revealed that Noel Gallagher keeps a cardboard cutout of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in his studio to inspire his songwriting. The former Oasis guitarist and bandleader of the High Flying Birds has always been a vocal supporter of Manchester City and regularly attends home and away games throughout the year. He’s also become close friends with many of the team’s players.

Gallagher announced that he’s “got one cutout in the studio overseeing the tactical analysis of the songs, I’ve got one in the kitchen at home just to freak people out when they come in. He’s an idol for me, actually. And a great man.” The Britpop icon has also revealed that he has Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, as a contact on his phone and will text him after every match to share his thought’s on each team’s chances in the coming season.

During an interview on the Life Goals podcast, Gallagher said: “On the eve of the kick-off of the second season, not like the night before, the week before, I text him, ‘Good luck, what do you reckon?’ He text me back, ‘We’re gonna win the league. Trust me, we’re gonna win, I’ve seen it in training.’ And we won by 17 points.'”

“Last season when we were 12th or something, Liverpool were so strong, we had the pandemic, we’d been beaten by Tottenham and then drew against West Brom. Me and Pep always text on a Monday, he went, ‘What do you reckon?’ I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the FA Cup and things like that.’ He goes, ‘It’s only November. I am a thousand per cent sure that when it comes down to it we’re going to be there at the end.’ I was like, ‘Good for you because no one else does.’ And bit by bit we clawed it back and then we were so far ahead it was unbelievable,” Gallagher continued.

Elsewhere, former Oasis members have recently shared a video of the band performing ‘Live Forever’ live at Knebworth. It comes from their upcoming concert documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996.

