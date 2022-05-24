Russian DJ Nina Kraviz removed from three music festivals









Nina Kraviz has been removed from three music festival events this summer. Dortmund’s PollerWiesen, The Crave in The Hague, and Movement Detroit have all confirmed the decision.

The statements were released shortly after Kravis published a post on her social media explaining why she has remained silent over Russia’s military action in Ukraine. Kravis was previously criticised for not speaking up about the issue.

Kravis wrote: “I am a musician and was never involved in supporting the politicians or political parties, I am not planning to do it in the future,” Kraviz said in part of the statement. “I don’t understand politics or the social processes it creates. So I don’t think it is right to talk about it on social media.”

PollerWiesen later took to Instagram to reveal that the Russian DJ had been removed from the bill: “This decision was made by us following a process of open dialogue with all parties involved.” The Crave festival wrote: “After long and intensive discussions both internally and externally we have decided that Nina Kraviz will not play The Crave Festival 2022.” Movement Detroit, however, has been far less explicit, tweeting: “Nina Kraviz is unable to play Movement this year.”

Kraviz and her label Trip Recordings were recently dropped from Clone Distribution after its founder claimed that the DJ is “pro-Putin”. Kravis has rarely spoken about Russia’s war with Ukraine. However, she did post a video back in February featuring a handwritten note with the word “peace” written in Russian. She also took to Instagram to say it is “appalling what my country’s relations with Ukraine have become”.

Serge Verschuur, the founder of Clone Records, explianed his decision to part ways with Kraviz in a recent blog post in which he criticised her for what he called “CCCP/USSR sentiments”. He also alleged that she was “using Putin’s law as an excuse not to speak out”. Kraviz has shared her own statement on Instagram in response to recent events. You can read that below.