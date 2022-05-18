Grimes donates clothes to raise proceeds for Ukraine









Canadian artist Grimes has announced her intentions to donate a selection of clothes and items, in an effort to drum up money to send off to Ukraine. The musician stands as one of 50 musicians and artists who donated personal items to the Resistance For Ukraine benefit auction. The charity stands to aid BIPOC families (black, indigenous, and people of colour) who are travelling in and out of Ukraine.

The auction will close on May 26th, and each item delivered will reportedly offer a “a unique interpretation” of the theme ‘resistance’. The proceeds will be donated to Diaspora Relief and Razom, which offers food, shelter, and evacuation support. The proceeds are serving the people of Ukraine at this time of conflict.

“Hey guys – I’m auctioning stuff from my Met Gala look last year to raise money to help get BIPOC families out of Ukraine since they’re having trouble exiting at the border,” Grimes wrote on Instagram, and offered potential buyers a chance to look over the items.

Grimes isn’t the only musician making a stand at this time. Sir Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of him carrying the Ukrainian flag at a concert, showing his support to a country divided by war. Former Police bassist Sting has just issued an acoustic rendition of ‘Russians’, a chorus heavy work soaked in the inflexions of The Cold War.

The song originally featured on The Dream of the Blue Turtles, and this pastoral arrangement was uploaded onto Instagram. The Police’s drummer Stewart Copeland likened the original to “poetry” in his interview with Far Out.

Bandmates David Gilmour, Guy Pratt and Nick Mason reformed Pink Floyd to release a single regarding the Ukrainian conflict, sending all the proceeds to the country. Gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict. The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).