Paul McCartney writes open letter hitting out at Starbucks









Former Beatle and venerable knight, Sir Paul McCartney has spoken in favour of plant-based milk, suggesting that it should be the same price as more traditional forms of milk. He is collaborating with PETA to address the cost of non-dairy milk products in a letter he sent to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson.

“It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk,” McCartney wrote. “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.”

The Beatle bassist has said he is helping them, complete with the quote that reads, “Sir Paul is asking Starbucks to end its Surcharge on plant milks.” The bassist is known for his vegetarianism and status as an animal rights activist, which he has espoused since writing ‘Wild Life’ in 1971.

In 2020, McCartney stated that his wish was that the world would stop eating meat. His first wife, Linda, was a hardened vegetarian, and regularly espoused the virtues of vegetarianism in public. In an interview with Terry Wogan, Linda said the purpose of selling vegetarian sausages was to encourage people to eat a tasty alternative to pork. Her widow, Paul, has continued the fight in her honour, as well as his fulfilling his personal desires to make sure more people turn vegetarian.

In other McCartney related news, the bassist uploaded a photo of himself performing onstage in Ukraine, carrying the national flag. The symbolism was obvious: this is a man showing his support for the Ukrainian people at this time of conflict.

McCartney isn’t the only musician who has spoken in support of Ukraine. Former Police bassist Sting performed his 1985 standard ‘Russians’, this time with an added twist, while Iron Maiden has elected to cancel their forthcoming concerts in Russia.

Gothic rockers The Cure have announced details of a new charity band T-shirt that provides support for Ukraine amid the ongoing armed conflict. The Blue-and-yellow-coloured shirts bear the Ukrainian logo, invoking the colours and flags of the Ukrainian nation. The band have promised that each and every one of the net proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).