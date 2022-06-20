Nicole Kidman names two of her favourite modern movies









Having worked with the finest filmmakers of the modern era, including Stanley Kubrick in Eyes Wide Shut, Jonathan Glazer in Birth and Sofia Coppola in The Beguiled, Nicole Kidman has built a reputation as being one of the greatest and most daring actors of modern times.

Most recently, she starred alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Björk, Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke in the gruesome Viking drama The Northman by American filmmaker Robert Eggers. Kidman brings her indelible charm and extraordinary talent to the intricate and deceitful character who proves to be one of the most compelling characters in a film that follows a young man’s revenge over the death of his father.

Kidman also gained significant acclaim following her sensual performance in the misunderstood Kubrick classic Eyes Wide Shut.

Met with indifference upon its release, Kubrick’s lasting final statement to the cinematic world has since gained a modern appreciation. A film more akin to the works of David Lynch than his own previous projects, Eyes Wide Shut follows Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as characters eerily similar to their offscreen selves. After Kidman’s ‘Alice Harford’ reveals an act of sexual deviance with another man, William (Cruise), sets out on a night of aimless contemplation, seeking empathy, erotic revenge and egotistical validation.

Though it was critically divisive at the time, many consider Eyes Wide Shut to be their favourite of Kubrick’s celebrated filmography. Though, as for Nicole Kidman’s own modern favourites? Let’s just say she avoids conventionality altogether.

Picking two of her favourite modern films in a spontaneous interview, Kidman’s first choice goes to 2019s Cold War, starring Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Agata Kulesza and Borys Szyc. Set in the 1950s, the film follows a music director who falls in love with a singer, as well as his attempts to persuade her to flee communist Poland for France. Nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Director for Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War was one of the surprise hits of 2019.

Released one year previously, Kidman’s second choice was the celebrated drama Border from filmmaker Ali Abbasi, a strange fantasy following a customs officer who can smell fear. Developing an unusual attraction to a strange traveller, the film transforms into a peculiar love story with several compelling crime elements. Speaking about the recent movie, Kidman commented, “I thought it was pretty spectacular and unusual, and new”.

Next on Kidman’s radar is the DC sequel Aquaman 2, where she will star alongside franchise mainstays Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren.

Check out the trailer for one of Nicole Kidman’s favourite modern movies, Border, below.

