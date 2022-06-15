Amber Heard says she still has “love” for Johnny Depp









In a new interview, Amber Heard revealed that she still has “love” for her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The pair have just got out of a long court battle which saw them accuse one another of physical and psychological abuse. Now, the Aquaman actress has claimed she has no “bad feelings or ill will towards [Depp] at all”.

During a conversation aired on NBC News, Heard said: “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. I couldn’t. No bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand, if you’ve ever loved anyone it should be easy.”

Heard was speaking to Savannah Guthrie in her first sit-down interview since she was found guilty of defaming Depp in an op-ed in which she accused him of domestic abuse. Clips from the conversation have aired ahead of an hour-long NBC Dateline special slated for June 17th.

Heard has also claimed that he fears Depp will put forward further defamation lawsuits following his recent victory. “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing. Which I guess is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do — it’s meant to take your voice.”

The actress also addressed the 2018 Washington Post piece in which she talked about being the victim of domestic abuse. “The op-ed wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny,” Heard clarified. “It was about me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation we were having at a time… It was important for me not to make it about him, or do anything like defame him. I had teams of lawyers review all the drafts of him.”

Heard was also asked about her failure to follow through with her promise to donate $7 million to two charities from her divorce payout from Johnny Depp. The jury raised the pledge as a reason to question the actresses’ credibility. “I shouldn’t have to donate it in an effort to be believed,” she said. I shouldn’t have to earmark the entirety of it.”

See the interview, below.

Watch all of part two of @SavannahGuthrie's exclusive interview with Amber Heard, in which Heard discusses her future, fears about new defamation lawsuits and whether she still “has love” for Johnny Depp: pic.twitter.com/xr3EX9se6K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022