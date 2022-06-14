Amber Heard calls verdict unfair in emotional interview









In a new interview, Amber Heard has spoken publicly about the outcome of her recent trial following which the jury ruled in favour of her former husband Johnny Depp.

In the interview, Heard claimed that she does not blame the jury for the decision that they reached, but did claim that she thought that the process was unfair and that she is undeserving of all that hate she has received in the aftermath.

Speaking to NBC’s Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, she stated: “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”

Continuing: “I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol.”

Heard even wagered: “Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

She later spoke out about the process and how the jury’s decision seemed inevitable. “How could they make a judgment, how could they not come to that conclusion?” she asked.

Concluding: “They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, ‘randos,’ as I say.”

Ultimately, the interview is indicative of the fact that we haven’t truly seen this matter put to bed just yet with plenty of PR squirrelling set to continue as both parties look to rebuild their careers.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.