Nicolas Cage’s son Wes releases new single ‘The Wolf’

Wes Cage, the son of Hollywood icon Nicolas Cage, has released his new solo track ‘The Wolf’.

Wes is Nicolas’ eldest child from his relationship with actor Christina Fulton. As well as featuring in the 2005 crime drama Lord of War as a helicopter mechanic, Wes is best known for his previous work in two black metal outfits, which included fronting Eyes of Noctom. Notably, he released the solo single ‘Tell Me Why (Matriarch of Misery)’ in 2014.

Displaying his musical and acting talent in the new video for ‘The Wolf’, Wes notes: “I play the two contrasting incarnations of the same character. His lower self, in his case, is one of destitution, zero self-control, addiction, oblivion and failure, while his higher self is depicted through a being who is of power, elevation, awareness, organization and overall success. Both forces live in us all.”

He continues: “The music we’re doing is part of my essence and always needed to be released. Lyrically, ‘The Wolf’ touches on the dichotomy between the higher and lower selves. One represents strength, intelligence, organization, responsibility; the other, destitution, failure, depression, sadness.”

‘The Wolf’ marks the start of a new era for Wes, who is open about his battles with addiction and is a keen advocate for recovery. Now, his life looks incredibly different as he’s settled down with a family of his own, and ready to start the next chapter of his career.

Cage’s new track was co-written alongside Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen, and it is the first release as part of his recent deal with Pavement Entertainment.

Meanwhile, last month, the trailer arrived for Nicolas’ new film Dream Scenario, directed by Kristoffer Borgli. “The movie is about an ordinary suburban father who’s sort of a boring beta male but he does come to life in a crazy way during the movie so it was really helpful to have Nic’s range to make this character really come alive,” Borgli previously explained at Toronto International Film Festival.