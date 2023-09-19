Watch Nicolas Cage in the new trailer for ‘Dream Scenario’









A24 has released the new trailer for the Nicolas Cage drama Dream Scenario, directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

Written and directed by Borgli, the film tells the story of a man whose life is turned upside down when thousands of people start to recognise him from their dreams. The man in question is played by a baffled Nicolas Cage, who is joined in the supporting cast by the likes of Michael Cera, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Bird, Tim Meadows, Dylan Baker, Paula Boudreau and many more.

“The movie is about an ordinary suburban father who’s sort of a boring beta male but he does come to life in a crazy way during the movie so it was really helpful to have Nic’s range to make this character really come alive,” Borgli stated at Toronto International Film Festival.

Continuing, he added: “The main inspiration is just our current culture and how people can get incredibly famous for the dumbest, strangest things without even trying. I was thinking about just like, accidentally getting famous and this seemed like a cinematic and mystical version of that”.

Borgli shot to fame in 2022 with the release of Sick of Myself, which was nominated for the ‘Un Certain Regard Award’ for its excellence in the genre of dark comedy.

Cage has already impressed in 2023, appearing in the comedy horror flick Renfield as well as making a surprise appearance in the DC superhero film The Flash.

Take a look at the new trailer for Dream Scenario below.