Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård to star in ‘Lord of War’ sequel









Writer and director Andrew Niccol is working with Vendome Pictures one more to craft a sequel to the 2005 film Lord of War. The new film is titled Lords of War and sees Nicolas Cage reprise his original role of Yuri Orlov, while Bill Skarsgård will perform as his son.

The main drama of the film is set to come from a growing rivalry that develops between Yuri and the son he never actually knew he had, Anton. Like his father, Anton is wrapped up in selling firearms to militia groups across the world, but he is also setting up a small army of mercenary solider to start fighting in the Middle East.

Niccol said of the sequel: “There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – ‘Only the dead have seen the end of war.’ I’m looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way.”

The original film was released back in 2005 and brought in $72.6million at the box office. Despite the controversial subject matter, Niccol’s movie was officially backed by the human rights organisation Amnesty International, who admired the fact that it brought attention to the illegal firearms industry.