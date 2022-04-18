Nicolas Cage reveals that he wants to make a musical









Nicolas Cage has developed a unique reputation for working in vastly diverse projects, in terms of quality as well as content. After delivering a fantastic performance as a reclusive celebrity chef in last year’s film Pig, Cage has caught the attention of film fans all over the world again with his latest project The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

A brand new action comedy flick directed by Tom Gormican, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Cage as a fictionalised version of himself who ends up in a very difficult spot after getting involved with a notorious crime lord. Although Cage had turned down the project multiple times, he finally came around after the director sent him a personal letter.

While talking about his future as an actor, Cage claimed that he was very happy to return to the world of comedy and he hopes that there are more such projects on the road ahead. In addition, the actor revealed that he is very interested in starring in a musical production because that is something he hasn’t done before.

“Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy,” Cage said in an interview while talking about his own ambitions. “But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about.”

He also spoke about the cancelled Tim Burton project where he was set to star as Superman: “That’s always been both a positive and a negative to me. It’s a positive in that it left the character, and what Tim and I might have gotten up to, in the realm of imagination — which is always more powerful than that is concrete. And a negative in that I think it would have been special. Is there a chance? Who knows.”

Watch the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below.