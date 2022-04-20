Nicolas Cage rejected roles in 'The Matrix' and 'The Lord Of The Rings'









Nicolas Cage has returned with yet another wildly fascinating project this year after delivering one of the finest performances of his career in the 2021 film Pig. He has caught the attention of film fans all over the world with his new work The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where he plays a fictionalised version of himself.

In the film, Cage stars as an actor who gets into a tough spot when he accepts an invitation from a billionaire crime lord. While the cinematic version of him is an actor who continuously searches for the next role and is completely focused on his career, Cage has reminded fans that the reality is very different.

In a recent interview, the actor insisted that he would never prioritise work over time with his own family unlike the role he plays. “First and foremost… there’s no version of Nic Cage in reality that doesn’t want to spend time with his children,” Cage said. “There’s no version of Nic Cage that didn’t put family first over career.”

While substantiating his claims, Cage revealed that he had turned down major opportunities to make time for his family. He said: “I turned down Lord Of The Rings and I turned down Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact.”

Many fans might go into the film thinking that this is a deeply personal, semi-autobiographical work but Cage has warned against such readings even though he loves the role and the film. The actor added: “So there is a huge disparity between that Nick Cage in Massive Talent and the Nic Cage sitting in front of you right now.

Watch the trailer for the new Nicolas Cage film below.