Nicolas Cage wants to play Jules Verne's Captain Nemo









Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage has revealed that he would love to play Jules Verne’s character, Captain Nemo, if a film about the Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas protagonist ever gets made.

The Wild at Heart star made the admission during a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ that took place on Saturday (April 9th). “I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean I share that with him,” he informed fans.

Elsewhere during the session, Cage discussed his new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and explained what it was to perform alongside Pedro Pascal. Cage described his co-star as “a genuinely nice man”, and heaped praise on him whilst also pointing out his quirks.

“First and foremost, Pedro Pascal is a genuinely nice man. You couldn’t ask for a nicer more pleasant person to work with,” Cage said. “Second he has a very unique sense of humour. It’s the kind of sense of humour where I don’t know if he’s really making a joke or he isn’t making a joke. Such as (a) comment about the appearance of a cabbage in a cabbage field.”

He continued: “It made me wonder if he was a method actor and was in character and adding a kind of confused dimension to the Javi role, or if he genuinely thought the cabbage was amusing. I am still confounded by this. I mean who makes a joke about cabbage, except him? It’s just not funny”.

It’s set to be a busy year for Nicolas Cage, as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has been touted as his best performance in years. Adding to the buzz currently surrounding him, rumours have also arisen that the director Adam Wingard wants to reunite Cage and John Travolta for a sequel to the 1997 action classic Face/Off. Significantly, during Saturday’s Q&A, Cage said that he’d like to return to the world of Face/Off for a follow-up.

Watch the trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below.