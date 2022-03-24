Nicolas Cage defends Marvel from Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola: “I don’t see what the issue is”









In recent times the Marvel Movies universe has come under threat by esteemed folks who haven’t seen lycra for quite some time in the form of legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

While Scorsese recently wrote an open editorial for Harper’s Magazine in which he deemed Marvel movies “not cinema” and spoke of how damaging they could be to artistry within the industry.

Speaking of the negative impact on the artform, he opined: “[cinema is being] systematically devalued, sidelined, demeaned, and reduced to its lowest common denominator, ‘content.’”

Since then, Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola has also criticised the Marvel franchise machine. “What is a Marvel picture?” he asked. “A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” he answered.

However, Nicolas Cage has since wade in on the debate and spoken out against the cinephile directors. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage said in a recent GQ interview. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.”

The star set to be in the fantastic sounding The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent went on to recognise that arthouse cinema and commercial movies have always existed in different spheres without blockbusters proving overly damaging to emerging creativity.

As Cage puts it, ““I think that the movies that I make, like Pig or Joe are not in any kind of conflict with Marvel movies. I mean, I don’t think the Marvel movie had anything to do with the end of the tweener.”

Continuing: “By tweener, I mean the $30 to $50 million budget movie. I think movies are in good shape. If you look at Power of the Dog, or if you look at Spencer, or any of Megan Ellison’s movies. I think that there’s still Paul Thomas Anderson.”

The star was even quick to criticise his own contribution to commercialism and presented fates far worse than Marvel. “Marvel has done a really excellent job of entertaining the whole family,” he said. “They put a lot of thought into it. I mean, it’s definitely had a big progression from when I was doing the first two Ghost Rider movies.”

His concluding point seems to be the one that Scorsese and co have missed throughout the debate: You can’t out Goodfellas on TV on a Tuesday night for your 8-year-old. “What could be wrong with wholesome entertainment that is appealing to the parents and the children and gives people something to look forward to?” Cage asserts. “I just, I don’t see what the issue is.”