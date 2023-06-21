Nick Mason says it would take Nelson Mandela to reunite Pink Floyd









Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has discussed what it would take to reunite the now-defunct progressive rock band.

Pink Floyd officially dissolved after releasing the 2014 album The Endless River. The album was the final record to feature material recorded by keyboardist Richard Wright, who died in 2008.

Bassist Roger Waters and guitarist David Gilmour reunited with Mason and Wright at 2005’s Live 8 Festival. While speaking about the band’s The Dark Side of the Moon song ‘Time’ on Consequence‘s ‘Story Behind the Song’ podcast, Mason articulated how deep the estrangement is between the former band members and whether they would ever reunite.

“I think it’s highly unlikely, but I would’ve said that before Live 8 — 10 years ago or 12 years ago, whatever it was,” Mason said. “The one thing I could think would be possible would be if there was some… if by getting back together we could influence saving the planet, world peace, or whatever.”

“Hopefully, we’d step up. But I don’t think otherwise,” Mason added. “It would take a Nelson Mandela or someone like that to lead on it.” Considering the former South African president has been dead for a decade, chances of a prog-rock reunion seem very unlikely.

Mason is currently playing with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, a band focused on the early psychedelic material from Pink Floyd’s catalogue. Both Waters and Gilmour currently tour as solo artists, with Waters currently engaged in a controversial solo tour.

Check out the final performance by Pink Floyd down below.