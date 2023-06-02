Roger Waters claims he’s being cancelled like “Jeremy Corbyn and Julian Assange”









During a performance at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Wednesday, May 31st, Roger Waters addressed his 15,000-strong audience to claim critics are trying to cancel him “like they cancelled Jeremy Corbyn and Julian Assange.” The ageing rock icon added that he was “pissed off” at “the anti-semitism bullshit” that’s followed him in the press of late.

The former Pink Floyd frontman and songwriter asserted: “They’re trying to cancel me like they cancelled Jeremy Corbyn and Julian Assange. I will not be cancelled. If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, then you might do well to fuck off to the bar.”

Elsewhere during the performance, Waters called Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who campaigned for venues to cancel his gigs, a “wanker”. He then aimed his vitriol at British newspapers such as The Times and The Daily Mail: “I will not be cancelled! Especially when it’s all lies. I’m fighting back, Mr Telegraph!”

In recent months, Roger Waters has been confronted with a series of accusations concerning anti-Semitism. These allegations gained further traction when controversy arose regarding his choice of Nazi-style clothing during a recent performance in Berlin.

As a result, the Berlin police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Waters also faced significant backlash for making a reference to Anne Frank during one of his earlier concerts in Germany, further fuelling the controversy.

A gathering of Jewish groups and city politicians encroached on Waters’ concert in Frankfurt on May 28th, staging a protest against the event. The Pink Floyd bassist had previously won a legal battle to proceed with the show after facing cancellation due to allegations of anti-Semitism.

Watch Roger Waters’ recent Nazi-style publicity stunt below.