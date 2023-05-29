Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt protested by local Jewish community









Local Jewish community groups protested a concert by ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters in Frankfurt on May 28th.

In February, Frankfurt City Council cancelled his planned performance earlier this year before Waters won a legal dispute to reverse the decision. In a public statement denouncing Waters, the council previously described him as “one of the most far-reaching anti-Semites in the world”.

Recently, Berlin Police opened a criminal investigation into Waters after he appeared to wear a Nazi-style uniform during his show in the German capital on May 17th. During the show, Waters briefly donned what looked to be an SS uniform and pretended to fire a rifle during part of his set. In addition to the costume, Waters also compared the death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the demise of Anne Frank in the Belsen Nazi death camp by putting both of their names on a screen behind him during the performance.

Waters said the investigation was a “smear” and an attempt to “silence” him. He commented: “My recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles.”

In response to his recent actions, Sacha Stawski, a member of the Frankfurt Jewish community and head of the group Honestly Concerned said to the Associated Press of the concert on May 28th: “Against this historical background, the concert should not have taken place under any circumstances.” Additionally, Elio Adler, the head of the Jewish group WerteInitiative which backed the protest, said it was “very frustrating” the concert still went ahead.

The venue of the concert was formerly used as a detention centre for Jewish people before they were moved to concentration camps in 1938. Protestors also cited Waters’ calls for a cultural boycott of Israel as a reason why they believe he’s antisemitic. However, the musician maintains his problem lies with the Israeli regime rather than the religion of Judaism.

Last week, Labour MP Christian Wakeford called for the cancellation of Waters’ forthcoming show at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 10th. “The city of Manchester has a rich and vibrant history in which those of different faiths and backgrounds have lived together as well as stood together through difficult times and times of division,” he said in the House of Commons.

Wakeford added: “The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester has issued a statement condemning his divisive actions. Will the Leader of the House agree with me that concerts like this have no place in our society and shouldn’t go ahead, and agree to a debate in Government time on the record levels in anti-Jewish hatred in this country?” In response, Commons Leader and Tory MP Penny Mordaunt said she “shall make certain that the Home Office has heard (Mr Wakeford’s) concerns today.”

See more Roger Waters has a long history of vile attacks against Jewish people. His recent shows in Berlin show why he should not be welcome in Manchester.



My letter to the AO Arena outlines why his concert next month should not go ahead. pic.twitter.com/vvcug5kJPE — Christian Wakeford MP (@Christian4BuryS) May 25, 2023